PETA calls for Ubisoft to take the cockfighting mini-game out of Far Cry 6

PETA is at it again, this time calling on Ubisoft to remove the cockfighting mini-game from Far Cry 6, saying that the in-game activity 'glorifies cruelty'.

"Turning a horrific blood sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat–style video game match is a far cry from real innovation, as today's society is strongly opposed to forcing animals to fight to the death," says PETA's Latino Senior Manager Alicia Aguayo in a statement.

"Roosters used in cockfights are fitted with sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone, causing agonizing and fatal injuries. PETA Latino urges Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible minigame with one that doesn't glorify cruelty."

The Far Cry version of the bloodsport is a bit fantastical and over the top – it honestly looks like a budget riff on rooster Tekken – and we can see why PETA has an issue with the depiction of the activity. It comes off as fairly bad taste, in this writer's opinion.

It's not the first time videogames have caught PETA's attention, either; the group has an Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for the most ethical way to play, called Assassin's Creed: Black Flag's whaling 'disgusting' and more besides.

Far Cry 6 has seen its fair share of problems since it launched last week; earlier today we reported on the problems players who picked up the physical version of Far Cry 6 on PS4 in the UK are having with trying to upgrade the game to the PS5 version.

Our review of Ubisoft's latest open world jaunt noted that Far Cry 6 is a a "fun guerrilla sandbox that’s a little shallower than it could have been". Check out our full Far Cry 6 review at the link.