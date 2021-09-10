Far Cry 6 roadmap reveals Season Pass and post-release content

Ubisoft has provided details on its post-launch plans for Far Cry 6.

In addition to the Season Pass, which includes three DLC episodes, the game will feature an extensive content roadmap that will bring a stream of content to the game following its release.

With the Season Pass, you will take control of the series’ villains: Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed – all played by the original cast. Over the course of three DLC releases, the characters will be struggling to escape the “horrors of their own minds” in a die and retry roguelike mode.

Starting with nothing more than a pistol, you will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of the villains’ psyches. Each DLC strives to provide the opportunity to better understand each villain’s past, personal demons, and motivations.

The Season Pass is included with the Far Cry 6 Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions, and is available for purchase separately. The three DLC episodes are playable solo or in co-op with a friend, even if they do not own the game.

Here’s what’s included in the pass:

Episode 1: “Vaas: Insanity” - planned for release in November 2021

Episode 2: “Pagan: Control” - planned for release in January 2022

Episode 3: “Joseph: Collapse” - planned for release in March 2022

The Season Pass also includes Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon. On PC, Season Pass holders will receive the original game released in 2013, while console and Stadia players will receive Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition. The pass will also come with the Blood Dragon Set which includes seven items useable in the Far Cry 6 main game:

One outfit: Blood Dragon Gear Set

Two weapons: AJM9 and Kobracon

One vehicle: Omega Enforcer

One weapon charm: KillStar

One Fang for Hire: K-9000

One vehicle Chibi: Blood Dragon Chibi

Additionally, regular and free content will expand the game’s universe after release. Playable in solo or two-player co-op, this mix of content will include:

Weekly insurgencies : Every week starting from launch – and available after the completion of the main campaign – partisans of Antón Castillo will rise across the island of Yara and pose new threats for players to eliminate. Players will need to track them down and upon completion, they can also earn some new gear updates.

: Every week starting from launch – and available after the completion of the main campaign – partisans of Antón Castillo will rise across the island of Yara and pose new threats for players to eliminate. Players will need to track them down and upon completion, they can also earn some new gear updates. Six Special Operations : Taking place in unique new areas in the world, these operations will introduce new gameplay mechanics as players must snatch highly unstable chemical weapons from Antón’s arms dealers and get to the extraction point before it overheats. The first two locations – Mesozoico and Maceo – will be available at launch and the other four maps will be upcoming additionally.

: Taking place in unique new areas in the world, these operations will introduce new gameplay mechanics as players must snatch highly unstable chemical weapons from Antón’s arms dealers and get to the extraction point before it overheats. The first two locations – Mesozoico and Maceo – will be available at launch and the other four maps will be upcoming additionally. Three crossover missions: Featuring guest stars and brands – Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things.

There will be more to come as the Far Cry 6 development team continues to build and improve upon the game with yet to be revealed content.

Far Cry 6 is an open-world first-person shooter that puts you in the middle of a guerrilla revolution on the island of Yara. Here, president Anton Castillo has vowed to restore his nation to its former glory while grooming his son Diego to follow in his footsteps.

However, enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t follow his vision, so it is up to you to liberate Yara by joining the revolutionary group Libertad.

The game will release worldwide on October 7 for PC through the Epic Games Store, the Ubisoft Store, and Ubisoft+. It will also release on Amazon Luna, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.