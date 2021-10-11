Players who picked up the physical version of Far Cry 6 on PS4 in the UK are finding the the dual entitlement that's supposed to give them access to the PS5 version isn't always working.

It appears the issue seems to stem from consumers in the UK – and a few other EU regions – having been sent a Russian version of the game. Once redeemed, it runs as intended, but it does mean that the version difference means the game is incompatible with the UK PS5 upgrade offered to UK PSN account owners (via Eurogamer ). https://youtu.be/xHvHBf7Qyh0

A thread on Ubisoft's official support forum outlines users in other countries, such as Greece and Germany, have had similar issues in trying to redeem their games and claim the dual entitlement.

HERE IS WHY YOU CANNOT GET YOUR FAR CRY 6 UPGRADE FOR PS5. @Ubisoft sent out region encoded discs to other regions. *AGAIN* because apparently they didn't learn from the last time this happened.#FarCry6 #Ubisoft #UbisoftSupport pic.twitter.com/5gfd9XysQd — Stuart Pearson (@sjpearson85) October 7, 2021

The tweet embedded above shows the issue in action; Stuart Pearson noted how you can redeem the PS5 version of the game if you run it via a Russian account. The thing is, that costs you DLC and progression on what is assumedly your 'regular' PSN account. Not ideal.

This isn't the first time this has happened: we saw the same issues occur last year with both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion. Similarly to these Far Cry 6 problems, they only affected European players who purchased the disc version.

Our review of Ubisoft's latest open world jaunt noted that Far Cry 6 is a a "fun guerrilla sandbox that’s a little shallower than it could have been". Check out our full Far Cry 6 review at the link.