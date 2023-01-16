Yes, Ubisoft is still working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, despite everything

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still absolutely, definitely, for sure in development, Ubisoft recently insisted following some bad news for the company.

Ubisoft doesn't seem to be in the best health at the moment, at least based on the rate it's cancelling games. Last year it cancelled four titles, including a Ghost Recon game, and just last week it cancelled three more, as well as delayed Skull and Bones for the umpteenth time. So you would think a game notorious for its lengthy development period, Beyond Good and Evil 2, would also end up on the cutting room floor. Turns out nope, it's still being worked on, despite everything.

In a statement provided to Eurogamer, a Ubisoft spokesperson said, "Beyond Good and Evil 2's development is under way and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise." A bit lacking in the details department, but hey, for those of you out there desperately hoping for this game to release, you can cling onto that for a bit longer at the very least.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was first revealed way back in 2008, before essentially disappearing off the face of the earth until 2017 when Ubisoft re-revealed it in a fancy CGI trailer. Some gameplay has been shown off since then, but the game has been mired in multiple instances of controversy.

For one, there was the time that Ubisoft hired Joseph Gordon-Levitt's company HitFilm to get a bunch of artists to do work for free, to which he responded to criticism by saying that paying everyone for their work would be "untenable." Worse still, a report from 2020 claimed that creator of the series Michel Ancel, who was working on the sequel but eventually left the industry all together, could be abusive in his management style. All in all, the cards are not stacked in favour of this particular game, so we'll have to wait and see what comes of it.