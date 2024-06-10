Beyond Good and Evil 2 a no-show at Ubisoft Forward, again

Sorry, folks. Tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase has now passed by, and Beyond Good and Evil 2 was nowhere to be seen, leaving everyone still wondering whether it'll ever actually arrive at all. Yeah. We've got virtual tissues handy if you need em', Beyond Good and Evilers.

Maybe it was wishful thinking for any of us to have expected the sequel to 2003's Beyond Good And Evil to actually show up at this event, especially after it officially celebrated becoming the most delayed AAA game, er, ever back in October 2022.

But, that said, what are people if they don't have hope? Beyond Good and Evil fans at this iteration of Ubisoft Forward, as it turns out. Since we got nothing, nada, zero, zilch, goose egg, of Beyond Good and Evil 2, as has pretty much become the norm at this point.

If it's any consolation, Ubisoft did say that Beyond Good and Evil 2's development was still happening as of January 2023, so that's something. Plus, back in 2008, when the game first emerged into our lives, Ubisoft president Yves Guillemot did say that Beyond Good & Evil 2 would be more casually-oriented than its predecessor, and what could be more casual than just not turning up to things at all?

So, there you go. While you wait for Beyond Good and Evil 2 to arrive, make sure you check out our list from 2019 of five games you should play during that time. What do you mean you've finished them all five times by this point? Play them again, for pete's sake!