Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Multiplayer Co-op and Splitscreen Explained

Perhaps one of the most well-remembered elements of Gearbox games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is how much fun they are in multiplayer. More specifically, 4-player co-operative and splitscreen play that went off without a hitch frankly made Borderlands one of the top multiplayer shoot-and-loot games of its era, and to this day.

With Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands being the latest from Gearbox Software, a sort of spiritual successor to that of the Borderlands series, I’m sure people are wondering if they can relive the multiplayer chaos that transcended with Borderlands in 2009 (and its 2012 sequel) in this new installment.

How does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiplayer work?

Players of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can choose to play in co-operative or co-opetition mode in their own world. Co-operative play means that there’ll be a load of loot to go around whenever you’re playing multiplayer.

On the other hand, co-opetition play means that loot will be rationed to an extent, and players will need to distribute it between themselves. If you matchmake with someone and play in a different world, you’ll be playing by their settings.

Much like the Borderlands series, you can play cooperatively with up to three other players, and online cross-play is available, too. For console players only, split screen play is also available for up to four players.

How to play Tiny Tina’s Wonderland multiplayer

You can set up and play multiplayer both in-game and from the start menu when you boot up the game. If you're in-game, you can start it up by either accessing the Social tab in the Pause menu, or by going into the Network and Social tab in your Options menu. You can also specifically invite friends to your group from the Home menu by clicking the + icon to the right of your username.

From the Network and Social tab in your options, you can also set up your general multiplayer settings, and choose whether to play with friends or the public.

And by going into the Matchmaking tab of your Social menu, you can actively matchmake with another player of a similar level to play Campaign Mode, or you can run a Chaos Dungeon together.

We’re not 100% as to how splitscreen play will work on console, considering I’m playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC, but we imagine it’ll be accessible in your Social or Options menu too.

If it works anything like that of prior Borderlands games, you should be able to plug a controller in, set up a character and commence splitscreen! We’ll update this space if anything happens to be wildly different.

