This Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is returning this year

Nintendo of America has revealed its Black Friday 2022 deals.
Nintendo Switch discounts are a rare event thanks to the strict pricing policies of Nintendo. However, that doesn't mean the company doesn't take advantage of peak shopping seasons.

It looks like Nintendo is going to repeat its successful deal from last year of bundling a brand new Switch console with the spectacularly fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a special discounted bundle for this year's Black Friday.

The bundle will also give you three months of Switch Online membership, helping you get straight into online Mario Kart races with fellow friends far and wide. The bundle is expected to go live around November 20th, and will be priced at $299.99. Although there isn't official confirmation for the same thing to happen on the company's UK store yet, we can expect this same bundle to be discounted too, at around £259.99, though currency fluctuations and inflation may alter pricing this year.

Nintendo is also promising some discounts of up to $20 on some well-known titles such as Breath of the Wild, Link's Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Bravely Default II and many more. We'll have more details on these once the sale goes live.

Other US retailers like Amazon US, Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart may also participate by stocking this Mario Kart bundle. UK like Amazon UK, Currys, Game and Very may also be offering this Black Friday Switch bundle.

