The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series is heading to PC and consoles in 2023

Telltale revealed during a livestream today new information on The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series, released the first trailer for the game, and provided a release window.

One of the key details revealed today during a livestream was the inclusion of The Scarecrow and Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, and a new “Mundy” (human) character named Faye Leung, a New York detective who you can see in the key art below.

Season Two of the game takes place six months after the end of Season One, and finds Bigby suspended from his sheriff duties and attending anger management therapy. This is just one of the many internal struggles the character will face as he tries to discover where he best fits in.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced as being in development at SDCC 2017 and slated for a late 2018 release on Mac, PC, consoles, and mobile. It was then delayed to a 2019 release before Telltale faced financial issues. In 2019, it was announced during The Game Awards, after the Telltale brand was rescued and relaunched, that the game was back in development.

The studio has since remained quiet regarding the game's production, but we now know that all five episodes are being developed all at once, and they will be released in a "tighter cadence" than past Telltale games.

Slated for release sometime in 2023, and the game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.