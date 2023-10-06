Telltale Games cuts staff in response to "current market conditions"

Telltale Games is the latest development studio to implement a round of staff layoffs.

News of the layoffs broke late afternoon on October 5 when one of the studio's developers revealed on X (Twitter) that Telltale laid off most of its staff in September, just a few weeks after it acquired UK-based studio Flavourworks.

It is also being reported that the newly acquired studio suffered redundancies not long after the acquisition (via Polygon).

Since the news broke, Telltale released a statement regarding letting some of its staff go.

"Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently," Telltale said in a statement on X (Twitter). "We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same.

"We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and we have no further updates at this time."

One of the projects Telltale is working on is the episodic graphic adventure game The Wolf Among Us 2. Announced as being in development at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 and slated for a late 2018 release on Mac, PC, consoles, and mobile, the game was delayed to 2019 before Telltale faced financial issues. In 2019, it was announced during The Game Awards, after the Telltale brand was rescued and relaunched, The Wolf Among Us 2 was back in development.

The game will span five episodes, all of which are being developed at once, and it will be released in a "tighter cadence" than past Telltale games.

Telltale said earlier this year the game would be released "when it's ready." It's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.