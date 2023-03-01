The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed out of 2023 as development switches to Unreal 5

Telltale Games have announced it has delayed The Wolf Among Us 2 out of 2023, and has not provided a new release date.

According to an official tweet from the studio, the game is going to require more time, and it is committed to "delivering the sequel fans deserve, and doing what’s right for the game while protecting the health of our team.

The Wolf Among Us 2 - Official Full Trailer (2022)

Speaking further with IGN, Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie explained the delay is for a number reasons, such as the switch to Unreal 5, but mainly to avoid crunch and shipping a bad product.

Also, the switch from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal 5 meant redoing "quite a bit of work" already accomplished in Unreal 4. This would have meant that to meet the 2023 release window, the product would have been shipped unfinished. This was not an option for the team, said Ottilie.

Ottilie also said another option would have been to crunch, which was also off the table to maintain a healthy work culture and avoid burnout.

The Wolf Among Us 2 takes place six months after Season One ended.

It finds Bigby suspended from his sheriff duties and attending anger management therapy. This is just one of the many internal struggles the character will face as he tries to discover where he best fits in.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced as being in development at SDCC 2017 and slated for a late 2018 release on Mac, PC, consoles, and mobile. It was then delayed to a 2019 release before Telltale faced financial issues. In 2019, it was announced during The Game Awards after the Telltale brand was rescued and relaunched, that the game was back in development.

The game will span five episodes, all of which are being developed at once, and will be released in a "tighter cadence" than past Telltale games.

It will now release "when it's ready" on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.