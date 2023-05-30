The Witcher 3 has sold over 50M copies: legendary saga among the best-selling games of all time

CD Projekt Red has announced the lastest sales figure for The Wither 3, and it's a big number.

According to the studio, the game has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, making it the ninth best-selling game of all time behind Red Dead Redemption 2. Minecraft is at the top of the list, with over 238 million sold as of the last count.

Become Geralt of Rivia, a monster slayer for hire taking on the greatest contract of your life- tracking down the Child of Prophecy.

A figure for The Witcher Trilogy was also shared by CDP. According to the company, combined, the three titles have sold over 75 million copies worldwide.

The Witcher was released in 2007, followed by The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings in 2011, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released in 2015.

CDP announced in October of 2022 The Witcher Remake is in the works, and being rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5. Currently in the early stages of development at the Polish studio Fool's Theory, veteran Witcher series staff are involved in the project, and providing full creative supervision.

Known by the codename Canis Majoris, CDP said it would be a while until it starts discussing the project in detail.

There are other Witcher projects in the works. These include Witcher spin-off Project Sirius, recently retooled after the firm evaluated the scope and commercial potential of the original concept.

The other title, Project Polaris, is a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the start of a new Witcher trilogy.

The Witchier the merrier, we say.