The Sims 4 will soon let you pick your sexual orientation

Maxis has anounced the next base game update to The Sims 4 will allow you to pick your sexual orientation.

The feature will be available to all Simmers when the High School Years expansion drops. You won't need to own the latter to add your orientation.

With Sexual Orientation, you’ll be able to assign a series of attraction parameters for your Sim. After you have it set, when a Sim whose gender doesn’t match your attraction settings attempts a romantic interaction, they will be rejected.

There will be several attraction boxes available to reflect your sim's romantic orientation. If you change your mind on who your character is attracted to down the line, you can use the “Change Sim” interaction on a mirror or dresser to access CAS and change any of the settings manually.

If you leave the Sexual Orientation settings alone, your Sim will romantically behave as they currently do before the feature’s release.

In the future, the studio says it plans to expand sexual orientation to include additional gender identities unavailable at this time.

Maxis said that while it realizes there will be concerns that the initial options are only gender binary, mechanically, non-binary Sims don’t exist due to technical limitations.

This is due to The Sims 4 being eight years old and reliant on systems originally architected with a gender binary in mind. Proper mechanical systems to fully support non-binary Sims will be another step down the line.

The update is expected to release on July 28.