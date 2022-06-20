The Sims 4 introduces Werewolves, allows players to literally go wild

The Sims 4 is privy to the wildest of imaginations. While some of us simply want to watch our sim have a family or become a multimillionaire, The Sims 4's wide range of packs also make the most creative of scenarios come to fruition. This includes transforming into or romancing werewolves.

The trailer for The Sims 4 Werewolves has a top tier soundtrack.

The Sims 4 Werewolves marks the twelfth game pack introduced to the title, and it invites players to explore the new world of Moonwood Mill.

With the Werewolves pack installed, players can choose their own Werewolf origin story, in a similar light to the Vampires pack. Werewolf sims will have to choose whether they want to embrace their animalistic side or fight against it, and they will be affected by the moon cycle and other werewolf events.

As you shape your sims identity, you can choose exactly how they came to be a Werewolf, and whether they intend to be an Alpha or a Loner throughout their werewolf lifestyle. Sims can find packs to join, and if they're lucky, they can even find a mate to partner up with. To go that extra mile, pet dogs also get an adorable moodlet whenever they're in the presence of a werewolf.

Werewolves are the subject of many pieces of popular culture, from An American Werewolf in London to the likes of Teen Wolf and Twilight, plenty of people love Werewolves. It appears that The Sims 4 fans are no different, and one look at The Sims 4 subreddit over the past weekend shows exactly how players are using the pack to go wild, literally.

One particular player, Lauren Morton of PCGamer, used the new pack as a means of causing their own werewolf related drama in Moonwood Mill. Lauren found that life as a werewolf in The Sims 4 isn't the easiest, but Moonwood Mill hosts a lot of secrets for players to stumble upon. Additionally, drama across Moonwood Mill doesn't appear to be that hard to come by, and Lauren was the star of their own show before they knew it.

As an avid The Sims 4 fan myself, I'll be picking up the Werewolves pack sooner or later to see if I can start a mass werebies epidemic, because why not? If you're planning on picking up the pack, what are your plans?

