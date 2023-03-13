The Last of Us Part 2 won't be condensed into just one season

The first season of HBO's The Last of Us has wrapped up, but it's sounding like the second season won't cover all of the second game.

From early on it was clear that the live action adaptation of The Last of Us would cover the entire story of the first game. The first season has wrapped up and has covered all of the major plot beats from the first game. We already know a second season is on the way too, because it was renewed just two episodes in. Now, speaking to GQ, showrunner Craig Mazin has explained that the second season won't cover all of The Last of Us Part 2.

When asked if the second season will span the entire second game, Mazin apparently shook his head, saying, "No. No way." The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann also noted that "It's more than one season," but when asked about how many seasons it would be, Mazin responded, "You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct."

It makes sense that Part 2 wouldn't be condensed into just a single game. The first game is about 10-15 hours long, whereas the second game is roughly double that at 24-30 hours long. That'd be a lot of game to fit into just one season, especially because you don't just get Ellie's perspective, but Abby's too.

Mazin also spoke of that perspective shift, saying, "There are going to be things that are going to be different, and there are things that are going to be identical. There are things that are going to be added and enriched. There are some things that are going to be flipped. Our goal remains exactly what it was for the first season, which is to deliver a show that makes fans happy."

The PC specs for The Last of Us Part 1 were revealed last week, with the port of the remake set to release at the end of this month, March 28.