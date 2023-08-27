Think The Elder Scrolls 6 might have been announced too early? Todd Howard agrees with you

If you think The Elder Scrolls 6 was possibly announced a bit too early, you're not alone, because Bethesda head Todd Howard seems to be thinking the same.

It might be a bit of a surprise to hear it, but back in June it was the fifth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls 6's announcement. Yes, that's right, it's been a little over five years since we saw a title card over some generic looking mountains, and that's all we've seen of it since. It was quite the early reveal for a game that was only in the pre-production stage, making it quite a fair argument that it was announced too soon. In a new interview with GQ, Howard was asked if he regrets making the announcement as early as Bethesda did. "I have asked myself that a lot," Howard said. "I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually."

Presumably Howard is thinking something along the lines of the other big game with a six in it, Grand Theft Auto 6, which has been confirmed to be in development but wasn't some grand reveal, just a blog post.

If you're looking for any more concrete information on the game from Howard's recent interview, though, you won't find it, as he's remaining as cagey as he normally is when it comes to the RPG. The game apparently has a codename, but he wouldn't share what it is. But he did share what he hopes to achieve with it, saying, "It’s like… I don’t want to answer, but I want to be polite. I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed."

Bethesda has a lot of competition on their hands these days, considering the mammoth success of the recently released Baldur's Gate 3, so we'll have to see if Bethesda can achieve Howard's goal.