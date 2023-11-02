If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
THE ELDER SPOOKS

Waiting for news on the Elder Scrolls 6? This spooky new Skyblivion showcase could scratch your itch

Cyrodiil’s looking a bit more spine-chilling than I remember.

The Imperial City in Skyblivion.
Image credit: VG247/Bethesda/The Skyblivion Team.
Mark Warren avatar
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
Published on

Given that it’s infamous for featuring some terrifyingly bizarre NPC encounters, Oblivion makes a pretty good game to play during spooky season, something the latest Skyblivion showcase proves.

For those who aren’t familiar, Skyblivion is the massive modding project that aims to remake the fourth entry in the Elder Scrolls series in Skyrim’s engine. The team behind it are currently set to finally release their incredible creation in 2025, but have been providing fans with plenty of previews and sneak peaks in the interim, with the latest of these showing off some of the mod’s most hair-raising elements.

The majority of the video, which you can watch in full here, provides a walkthrough of the fittingly blood-curdling Oblivion quest that sees the player seek out a cure for vampirism, which any adventurers who’ve ever accidentally stumbled into a dungeon full of fanged foes will definitely remember.

Following a visit to Skingard's infamous count, Janus Hassildor, and the witch Melisande, the modders show off how they’ve overhauled some of the base game’s dungeons via a trip through the vampire-infested Redwater Slough.

While in the original Oblivion, this location is just a small and fairly nondescript cave, the mod’s version is a lot more sprawling and unique. “When designing our dungeons,” the showcase’s narrator explains, “it is important to us that they feel eventful, detailed and fun, rather than (being brick-by-brick recreations of) the often monotonous and unengaging dungeons of Oblivion.”

The video also features a look at a Daedric realm in the form of Vaermina’s Quagmire, which features in the quest surrounding the wizard Arkved, and Cheydinhal’s iconic Dark Brotherhood sanctuary, both of which have been given visually spectacular, but also lore-friendly overhauls.

“With our sights set on a release in 2025, we’re constantly implementing new locations, items, quests, and mechanics into the game,” the team explains at the end of the video, adding that they’re still looking for experienced 3D artists and level designers to help them complete the project. If that’s you, you can volunteer your talents here.

If you’re keen to read more about Bethesda games, be sure to check out our coverage of Starfield’s latest updates and must-have mods, as well as our coverage of other big Elder Scrolls modding projects, such as Tamriel Rebuilt.

