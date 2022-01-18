If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Shenanigans ahead

The Cuphead Show to debut on Netflix February 18

Follows the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Netflix has announced The Cuphead Show will debut on the steadming service February 18.

The season will consist of 12 episodes ruinng at 12 minutes each.

Watch on YouTube

Based on the award-winning video game, The Cuphead Show is character-driven comedy series following themisadventures of Cuphead and his cautious brother Mugman. As the two scour their homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, the show will combine nostalgic delights, gags, and include the duo's ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, who arrives on the scene mess with our heroes.

C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling).

Check out the trailer for the show above.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch