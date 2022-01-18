The Cuphead Show to debut on Netflix February 18

Netflix has announced The Cuphead Show will debut on the steadming service February 18.

The season will consist of 12 episodes ruinng at 12 minutes each.

Based on the award-winning video game, The Cuphead Show is character-driven comedy series following themisadventures of Cuphead and his cautious brother Mugman. As the two scour their homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, the show will combine nostalgic delights, gags, and include the duo's ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, who arrives on the scene mess with our heroes.

C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling).

Check out the trailer for the show above.