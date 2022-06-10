If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course gameplay trailer shows Ms. Chalice fighting a chilly boss

Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
A new trailer for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course premiered during the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase yesterday, providing the first real look at gameplay.

In the DLC, brothers Cuphead and Mugman go on an adventure to the previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle.

With new weapons and magical charms, you will take on a new cast of bosses to assist Chef Saltbaker in uncovering the mystery of the Legendary Chalice's secret quest.

The expansion features Ms. Chalice as a brand new playable character with a modified moveset and new abilities. Once acquired, you can play the character through the DLC and the original Cuphead adventure.

Released in 2017, DLC for Cuphead was announced in June 2018 with a tentative 2019 release date attached before it was moved into 2020. Due to the Covid crisis, it was then pushed into 2021 before being delayed once more into 2022.

For those who have been itching for ages to get their hands on the DLC, The Delicious Last Course will finally arrive for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on June 30.

