Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course sells over one million units in less than two weeks

Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course has sold one million units across all available platforms in less than two weeks since its release.

The DLC was first announced in June 2018, with a tentative 2019 release date attached. The content was delayed into 2020 before its move to 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis. It was eventually released on June 30, 2022.

“This marks an even quicker timeline than it took for the original game to achieve this momentous feat, and we are just beside ourselves with joy and appreciation,” says studio director and executive producer Maja Moldenhauer.

“These words certainly do not encompass how grateful we are, but to the amazing Cuphead players worldwide we say nonetheless: thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Released on June 30 to high acclaim from both press and fans, the downloadable expansion to 2017’s Cuphead is available for $7.99/£7.99/€6.79.

Newcomers to the franchise can also pick up Cuphead and The Delicious Last Course as a bundle for $26.99/£26.99/€22.99.

The DLC and core game are available for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.