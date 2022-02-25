The best Steam Deck games and accessories deals

Congratulations are in order if you're one of the first-wave lucky owners of a Steam Deck! Thanks to global supply issues, those who ordered even an hour or two after pre-orders went live are possibly going to wait up to six or twelve months to get their hands on one. But even if you were slightly unlucky with the timing, this guide will still help you get the most out of the Steam Deck

Even though it looks like a beefier Nintendo Switch of sorts, the Steam Deck is ultimately a PC. That means a whole range of accessories, such as headsets and monitors, can be used to expand the use of the Deck, unlike the Switch or any previous handheld console. On this page you'll find suggestions of the best ways that'll extend your Deck, such as games and accessories.

It might be true that the Steam Deck is more than capable of playing most of what the Steam store has to offer. This becomes truer if you decide to install Windows on the device. But just like the phrase "perfect for the Switch" has become very common in the last few years, there are going to be certain games that feel much better to play on a handheld like the Deck. We made a special list of some recent greats that are currently discounted on Green Man Gaming that'll work great for gaming on the go.

The base model of the Steam Deck comes with 64GB eMMC storage. But even if you buy the top-end 512GB model, you'll be very quickly in need of a micro SD card. Unlike Switch games which can take up just several gigabytes, PC games have ballooned in recent years, each worth tens of gigabytes of precious storage space, especially if you enjoy AAA titles like Call of Duty. Here are some of the best deals going right for different micro SD cards.

An essential part of any gaming setup is the headset. Not only is it a necessity for communicating with your squad in a game of Rainbow Six or Apex Legends, but listening to audio through headphones is much more immersive than hearing things through a portable's built-in speakers, however good they may be. And given the Steam Deck is a portable, it'll probably make others around you jealous if they keep hearing your awesome high scores from afar.

Although the Steam Deck can also connect to an external monitor or TV like the Nintendo Switch, there are some major differences. Firstly, you can connect an HDMI cable directly to the multi-function USB-C port on the Deck! Also, it supports resolutions up to 4K. Now, this might seem like overkill at first, particularly when high end games like Control and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order won't exactly be running great with that many pixels on the screen. However, because it's a PC with a full web browser, and also capable of loading up Windows, it means the Deck can be used for productivity. That means Google Docs, Microsoft Office and handling emails are all a possibility. So here are some monitor suggestions that'll help you make the most out of your Deck, whether you're gaming or planning to dip into work here and there.

One of the great things about the Steam Deck is being able to use a power bank when you're out and about (or playing with it on the sofa on your back), just as if it was your mobile phone. We have two great options as your new handy power bank. The first is from Anker, who've become a trusted name in recent years for making reliable accessories. Its huge capacity will be enough to power your phone and Deck for many hours. Belkin's power bank on the other hand, while only half the capacity of the Anker one below, is MFi certified. This means it has Apple's rubber stamp for the built-in lightning cable attached, a great option if you're an iPhone user constantly running out of juice.

