Terminator Survival Project is an open-world survival game based on the sci-fi franchise

Nacon has announced the development of a survival game based on the Terminator franchise.

In development at Nacon Studio Milan, the as-of-yet untitled open-world game is set between Judgment Day and John Connor's resistance timelines.

Because the game is early in development, not much else is known about it, but you can get a glimpse of the team's take on the scary cyborg in the video above.

The Terminator became a franchise after James Cameron's original film debuted in 1984 and became a hit, earning over $78 million worldwide. Starring Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800, the film spawned several sequels, a TV series, comics, novels, and games.

Terminator Survival Project is in development for consoles and PC. More information will be shared at a later date.