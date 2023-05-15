Tears of the Kingdom's Fuse ability turns the game into Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Shield surfing returns in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with Link's new powers, he's turned into a full on skater boy.

It seems that there's a limitless number of activities to do in this updated version of Breath of the Wild's Hyrule. Whether it's making a whole bunch of wacky and wonderful creations (and some rather obscene ones), or just simply proving that there isn't a "right" way to play the game. But the hottest trend taking over the hills of Hyrule? Skateboarding. In the first game, you could do a cool flip to get Link on his shield to surf down mountains, snowy slopes, or sandy dunes. But now, players are using Link's Fuse ability to make flat out skateboards.

The thing about Tears of the Kingdom, is that if an object can be interacted with through Link's Ultrahand ability, you can also do so with any of his other abilities, including Fuse. So that means you can do things like sticking a rock on the end of your sword, or firing off an arrow with a mushroom on its tip. It also means that you can attach a mine- or regular cart to your shield, which players have quickly found is the sickest way to get around Hyrule.

As you can see 40 seconds into the video below, if you have one of the Zonai carts on your person, attaching it to your shield quite literally turns it into a skateboard, making it work really well on flat terrain.

While it seems that the minecart mostly acts in the same way as the shield normally would, that hasn't stopped players from using it as a skateboard anyway, like Jake Dekker who used it to grind from island to island.

Then there's baraturss over on Reddit who shared their shieldboarding experience by pairing it up with Bodyjar's Not the Same (Tony Hawk's Pro Skate fans rise up).

They aren't the only one with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater on the brain, as UnpropitiousPretext took their Zonai cart shield and added in some Superman by Goldfinger.

Of course skateboarding isn't the only way to get around Hyrule - there's the Wing device too, but it's a little tricky to handle, so we've got a guide that covers tips and some of its uses.