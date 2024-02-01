Hollow Knight: Silksong, Prince of Persia, and now Tales of Kenzera: ZAU: Metroidvania is back, baby!

Fans of metroidvania games should have a look at the upcoming release from Surgent Studios, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.

The single-player game stars a grieving boy named Zau, who is reading a Bantu tale by his late father. This tale takes the boy on an adventure into a beautiful but treacherous land called Kenzera.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Official Reveal Trailer Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Official Reveal Trailer

Upon arrival, the young shaman finds the unknown mythological land, once bursting with life, rife with lost ancestral spirits. Will the goal of striking a bargain with the God of Death to bring his father back from the darkness, as Zau advances toward his goal, three mighty beings that are strangely familiar lie in wait.

As Zau, you must face your emotions to become a worthy spiritual healer - a Nganga.

To help you on your journey, you will wield cosmic powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat the restless spirits roaming the land through rhythmic combat. You will manipulate time and crystallize enemies using the power of the Moon mask or launch fiery spears with the Sun Mask.

The game’s universe derives from Bantu tales of chaos and order, memories of ancient shamans, sacred spirits, and fascinating creatures.

Inspired by Surgent Studios founder and BAFTA-nominated actor Abubakar Salim's personal journey dealing with the loss of his father and their deep mutual bond with video games, the game celebrates Abubakar’s father with the message that “greatness comes from resilience and the experience of finding hope and courage after loss.”

If this game interests you, try the demo as part of Steam Next Fest, which runs now through February 12. The demo contains the first two sections of the game, new skills, and an unlockable ability.

Additionally, to celebrate the game’s inclusion in Next Fest, studio founder Abubakar Salim, and a special guest will be playing Tales of Kenzera: ZAU on the Steam home page on February 5 starting at 1pm PT/4pm ET.

The upcoming title is supported via the EA Originals label and has an April 23 release attached. Alongside Steam, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will also come to PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. You can also pick it up through the EA App and the Epic Games Store.