Surprise! Octopath Traveler 2 suddenly launches on Xbox and Game Pass

Surprise! Octopath Traveler 2 has made a sudden arrival on Xbox. You can also grab the game on PC via Game Pass too , if you're so inclined.

This comes shortly after a out-of-nowhere patch to the game which added some additional battles after the story, as well as other quality of life updates. In addition, if you're not keen on checking out the game on Xbox or PC via Gamepass, there's a sale for the game on Steam right now for those looking to save a bit of cash another way.

We gave the game four stars in our review of Octopath Traveler 2, pointing to it as a slightly better game than its previous incarnation. The reviewer, Alex Donaldson, wrote the following, "By taking what worked for the previous game and gently iterating on it, Octopath Traveler 2 offers up a delightful JRPG throwback - with many similar shortcomings to its predecessor."

This surprise release comes mere days before Summer Game Fest and Xbox's own showcase, so if you're one for betting, the odds of seeing a quick trailer publicising this release are relatively high.

Judging by Square Enix's financial reports since the game's release, it's safe to assume that Octopath Traveler 2 didn't exactly smash sales expectations. But nonetheless, it's a great game that's well worth your time and money. If you've got a Game Pass subscription, all the better. You'll be able to play this nice RPG at no extra cost.

