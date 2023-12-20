Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League catches another delay... but just on the Epic Games Store

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being delayed one again, but this time only for a select number of players.

As reported by IGN, over on the official Suicide Squad Discord server, a community manager from WB Games shared that the Epic Games Store release of the game is being delayed by just over a month. "The release for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on the Epic Games Store is now March 5, 2024," reads the statement. "If you pre-ordered the game on this storefront, Epic will be cancelling your pre-order and refunding customers directly. A confirmation email of this cancellation will be sent directly from the Epic Games Store Support Team."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The statement also made sure to highlight that on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, the game is still releasing February 2, and those with early access will be able to play it January 30. It isn't particularly clear as to why the Epic Games version is being delayed by such a lengthy period, especially considering the fact it is still releasing on PC via Steam. This also isn't the first delay the game has seen - it was originally meant to release in 2022, before being delayed into 2023, and then once again was delayed by almost an entire year into 2024. Not exactly inspiring confidence, even if it is coming from a studio like Rocksteady.

Suicide Squad has already proven slightly controversial anyway, given that it was expected to launch as an always-online title, though thankfully that'll be changed in a post-launch patch. If you are interested in playing it, though, be careful, as there are already some quite big story spoilers floating about at the moment.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn also recently shared that Suicide Squad won't necessarily be the last game in the Arkham-verse, though we'll obviously have to wait and see how it's received in the first place.