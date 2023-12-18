DC Studios head James Gunn hints at future of Arkham games beyond Suicide Squad

It's sounding like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might not be the last game in the Arkham-verse, at least according to the co-head of DC Studios.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is due out next February, and in case you forgot, is actually set within the same universe as developer Rocksteady Studios' Batman Arkham games. You'd be forgiven for forgetting that fact, seeing as the last entry in the universe, Arkham Knight, came out almost a decade ago. But with Suicide Squad obviously comes the question, what's next for the Arkham universe? The answer? Don't know! However, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn did recently suggest we will see more games in the same world. In a now deleted post on Instagram's Threads, when asked about if Suicide Squad will be the last game in the Arkham-verse, Gunn replied, "No plans of it being the last!"

Said post has now been deleted, though this being the internet, it was quickly screenshotted. In a separate post that's still up, responding to a fan that mentioned how others are worried Suicide Squad will be the last Arkham-verse game, Gunn responded "No way! I personally can't wait for the game and hopefully more. I'm a fan!" With Gunn at the helm of DC Studios he is now partially responsible for the future of games based on DC characters, so he'll obviously have some awareness of what's going on at Rocksteady, though it's still best to take what he says with a pinch of salt, especially considering he did delete one of the posts.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed multiple times since it was first announced, initially expected to arrive in 2022, then in 2023, but now it will (supposedly) finally release in February 2024. It's not looking… great, right now, but at the very least you will now be able to play it offline in a post-launch update.