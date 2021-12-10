If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets gameplay trailer, coming in 2022

Warner Bros. Games and DC released a new trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at The Game Awards.
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at DC FanDome 2020 – but we've not heard too much information about the game since it was initially debuted. Today, at The Game Awards, we finally got more information on Rocksteady's highly-anticipated new title.

In a new gameplay trailer, we're introduced to Captain Boomerang and his obnoxious Aussie ways as he smack-talks into a camera before it all cuts away to some actual, honest-to-God gameplay. Take a look at the trailer below.

That world you're seeing in the video? That's an original, open-world Metropolis, which will be fleshed out with a narrative and universe different to that you'll see in other DC comics, TV shows or movies. The game puts the four DC Super-Villains on a "collision course" with invading aliens and DC Super Heroes who are now hell-bent on destroying the city they once vowed to protect.

It's reassuring that we've finally got a bit of gameplay as a proof of concept for the title. We've know for a little while that the action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Seeing how that shakes out on-screen explains a little bit more about the game's appeal.

Don't worry lone wolves; multiplayer fans aren't gonna hog all the fun. If you're playing single-player, you can switch between characters at will, and each member of the squad will have unique movesets with traversal abilities along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X at some point in 2022.

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

