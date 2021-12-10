Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets gameplay trailer, coming in 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at DC FanDome 2020 – but we've not heard too much information about the game since it was initially debuted. Today, at The Game Awards, we finally got more information on Rocksteady's highly-anticipated new title.

In a new gameplay trailer, we're introduced to Captain Boomerang and his obnoxious Aussie ways as he smack-talks into a camera before it all cuts away to some actual, honest-to-God gameplay. Take a look at the trailer below.

That world you're seeing in the video? That's an original, open-world Metropolis, which will be fleshed out with a narrative and universe different to that you'll see in other DC comics, TV shows or movies. The game puts the four DC Super-Villains on a "collision course" with invading aliens and DC Super Heroes who are now hell-bent on destroying the city they once vowed to protect.

It's reassuring that we've finally got a bit of gameplay as a proof of concept for the title. We've know for a little while that the action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Seeing how that shakes out on-screen explains a little bit more about the game's appeal.

Don't worry lone wolves; multiplayer fans aren't gonna hog all the fun. If you're playing single-player, you can switch between characters at will, and each member of the squad will have unique movesets with traversal abilities along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X at some point in 2022.