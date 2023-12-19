Beware of pesky Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League spoilers, Rocksteady tells fans

Following a barrage of leaks, Rocksteady has urged fans to make sure they try and avoid seeing or sharing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League spoilers.

There’ve been a number of apparent details about the game posted online in recent weeks and, unlike the info about the game Rocksteady has been sharing in an official capacity, they might impact your enjoyment of the game once it arrives. So, the developer has warned those who want to go into the game with no idea what they’re in for to be careful where they put their eyes.

“We’re looking forward to players experiencing the story we’ve crafted in Squad: Kill the Justice League once the game launches in the new year, Rocksteady said in a statement posted to Twitter, “We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves.”

It continued: “It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game’s release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers. We look forward to seeing you all in Metropolis on [February 2, 2024]."

pic.twitter.com/MyA0KeyqxS — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) December 18, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Without even taking into account the leaks, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has had a pretty rocky development, with multiple delays and the largely negative reaction to a number of the snippets shown of it so far having arguably left the game feeling like it’s got a lot to prove when it arrives.

It could very well be good, but if it doesn’t take off, there’ll probably be a lot of folks left wondering whether Rocksteady’s talents could have been better utilised focusing on something a bit less live-servicey.

If you’re not sick of superhero stuff, it sounds like Suicide Squad won’t be the last game set in the Arkham-verse, if some recent posts by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn are anything to go by.