Time to play Half-Life: Alyx - Meta Quest 2 and 3 can now play your SteamVR games wirelessly

Valve has released Steam Link on Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets. Steam Link is a free app that lets you stream games from your Steam library to another device. In this case, you'll be able to stream SteamVR games to your Meta Quest headset wirelessly.

While you previously could do that, you needed to jump through a bunch of hoops to get it going - no more!

While anyone can download the Steam Link app on their Meta Quest headset, there are few things to keep in mind. First, you'll need to have your PC connected to your router through a wired connection. The router also needs to be able to support at least a 5GHz WiFi connection for the headset.

Since the games will be running on your PC, and not the headset, you need to meet the minimum requirements of whatever game you want to stream. Valve says your PC needs to have an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 as a minimum, which shouldn't be a problem for anyone playing VR games on their PC.

Obviously, SteamVR needs to be installed on the PC you'll be streaming from. SteamVR is a free tool that is automatically installed with all VR games, though you can download it manually. Now that you know what you need to get it started, here's how to actually do it.