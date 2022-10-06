Steam Next Fest October 2022 Edition - here's just some of the demos available

Steam Next Fest kicked off earlier this week, and there are tons of demos ready for you to download and play.

Steam Next Fest: October 2022 Edition runs through October 10, and alongside demos, developers are taking part in livestreams to discuss their upcoming releases.

Steam Next Fest - October 2022 Edition Event Trailer

There are also chats with the devs themselves, and this will continue for the duration.

One of the most wishlisted games on Steam, Manor Lords,has a demo available. In this strategy game, you get to experience the life of a medieval lord by growing your starting village into a bustling city. You will also manage resources and production chains, and expand your lands through conquest. The game is currently without a release date.

There's even a trial available for LEGO: Bricktales, the puzzle-adventure featuring a brick-by-brick building mechanic that can be used to solve puzzles and bring your creations to life. It will be released on October 12.

Forever Skies - Steam Public Demo Trailer

More demos are available for titles such as dark fantasy city builder Against the Storm, hack and slash action-rpg Undecember, single-player fishing adventure game Dredge, first-person action survival game Forever Skies, action roguelite Soulstone Survivors has a demo available, and then there's one for the sci-fi game, Earth from Another Sun.

Interested in taking the helm of a state-of-the-art warship as you fight epic space battles in a sandbox campaign? You will want to give Capital Command a try, then. You can also download a demo for seafaring cooperative roguelite Ship of Fools, there's one for solo and co-op action-shooter From Space, society survival game Flodland looks pretty cool, you can try out engineering sandbox Plasma, and download and play a bit of Wildfrost, a tactical roguelike deckbuilder game.

Bravery and Greed is a beat 'em up, roguelite, dungeon brawler for up to four players, Diluvian Winds is a management game set in a small hamlet at the foot of a lighthouse, The Pale Beyond is a polar exploration game set in an unforgiving frozen wasteland, and there's also Scars Above, a challenging sci-fi third-person action adventure shooter that sounds rather neat.

Manor Lords - Gameplay Overview

You can also access demos for the following games: Inkulinati, Grimlord, Spark in the Dark, The Lost Village, Gunbrella, Wavetale, Soul Survivors, Forever Skies, Vice NDRCVR, NecroCity, Pets Hotel, Miniland, and too many more to mention.

So, head over to Steam and give some of these, or other demos, a try.