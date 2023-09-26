Starfield mod actually makes space travel possible

One of the many underwhelming things about Starfield is that its version of space travel boils down watching cutscenes to transition to space/surface or to travel between planets. It's basically a collection of loading screens that never stop reminding you that you're loading between different levels, and not actually travelling in space.

So, of course, there's a Starfield mod to fix that, though it's not quite what you might expect.

Modder 105gun is reponsible for the clunkily-named Slower Than Light - Fly in a Star System, available to download right now on Nexus Mods. The mod does two things.

First, it makes it possible to control the speed stages of your ship using hotkeys. While Starfield certainly lets you control your ship's speed, you can't go beyond standard flight speed and jump into light speed. By being able to reach warp speed, the mod makes it possible travel within a star system - without hitting a loading screen or cutscene.

You'll be travelling at "hundreds of times" the speed of light, but it's still going to take you a while to reach other planets. While you'll be able to slow down your speed considerably to account for the issue of planets not loading quickly enough - a problem people who tried doing that without the mod ran into - the mod's creator admits the implementation is "crude" right now.

As it stands, the mod only works when you travel to other planets within the same star system. You also can't land on planet surfaces, as that's simply not a feature Starfield has. That said, the creator is banking on the upcoming release of Bethesda's Creation Kit - effectively official mod tools - to help them better implement the mod into the game.

The video below shows it off quite well - including a few of the bugs - but the ship they're flying could be considered A SPOILER. So don't proceed if you're sensitive about that.

If you're going to download the mod, 105gun recommends backing up your save file before installing it, because it messes with ship speeds and other parameters. We'd recommend doing that before installing any mod, but not all of them are that drastic.

We have a a whole list of the best Starfield mods that we continue to update whenever we come across any solid new additions.

