Starfield offers look at three in-game locations

Bethesda has dropped three brief teasers for Starfield, each focusing on one of the unique locations in its game world.

The videos are less than a minute each, and they show concept art of three major places. Each one is accompanied by commentary from design director Emil Pagliarulo, who offers a little background into their creation.

The first shows a first look at New Atlantis, the capital city port of the United Colonies - the game's most powerful military and political faction. New Atlantis is home to many different races and ethnicities, and stands as an example of what the future of our world could look like.

The next video centres on Akila, another capital city. Akila is the capital of the Freestar Collective, which encompasses three star systems. The city is protected by high walls, which keep alien monsters known as the Ashta (a cross between a wolf and a velociraptor) away from its people. The people of Akila "believe in the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality."

Finally, there's Neon, a pleasure port built on a giant fishing platform on an aquatic world. Though the initial intention was for Neon to be the centre of a fishing industry, the corporation that built it ended up discovering one fish with "psychotropic properties", so they pivoted to making drugs.

They call it Aurora, and it's only legal on Neon, but that's okay, because everyone comes here to try it and experience the rest of Neon.

Starfield is out November 11, 2022 on PC, and Xbox Series X/S.