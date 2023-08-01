Leaked Starfield achievement tracker has completionists' watering at the mouth

An achievement tracker for Starfield has been leaked online - revealing the stunning total of 50 achievements available in the game on launch. With the game inching towards release, this is the first real glimpse completionists have towards their ultimate goal.

First popping up online courtesy of a dedicated Starfield news and hype account Starfieldbeyond, who claims to have been DM'd a screenshot of the game's achievement tracker. The screenshot is in Japanese, but clearly shows the staggering figure for all the gamerscore heads out there.

There's no word as to exactly what these achievements will entail, but given the scope of Starfield and the achievements for prior Bethesda Game Studios video games, you can assume that plenty of exploration, varied methods of killing, and quest completion will be needed. Given the sheer number of planets generated in Starfield, perhaps traveling to a good portion of them?

There are surely limits though - Starfield has over 1,000 planets you can explore, and given that Skyrim never asked you to rush through every mine and bear cave to pass that shiny 100% achievement mark, it's doubtful you'll have to map out the entire galaxy.

However, could you sleep at night knowing a slightly worse shotgun can be found just a short warp jump away? Or that a giant alien goober remains unbodied by your astoundingly busted late game character build? I didn't think so.

Either way, a nice tidbit of info as drips of Starfield info continue to keep us sustained until the full game releases later this year. If you're looking for more information on the game, we have guides on whether or not Starfield will be on the Steamdeck, and whether Starfield will have mods or not.