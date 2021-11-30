Starfield developer diary features some teases of the upcoming RPG

Bethesda has released a developer diary for Starfield called "The Endless Pursuit" which features a small tease of the upcoming sci-fi game.

Mainly, the developer diary features game director Todd Howard, studio director Angela Browder, and art director Matt Carofano discussing how Bethesda Game Studios’ "ambitions, passions and history" have shaped the studio and how they are looking to the future with Starfield.

If you are unfamiliar with the backstory for RPG, it is said to be set hundreds of years in the future and covers what humanity can do once it breaks free of the confines of the earth.

It is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, and allows you to create any character you want and allows you to explore the game with lots of freedom as you strive to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Set in the year 2330, the game will feature three factions to interact with, two of which are the largest. These are the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. You start off in the Constellation faction as an explorer of the galaxy.

The focus of the game is on the Colony War waged in 2310 between the Freestar Collective and the United Colonies. Currently, peace prevails, but the uneasiness between the two factions may boil over. As far as enemies go, expect plenty of human threats out there including, pirates, mercenaries, spacers, and fanatical religious zealots.

Three locations have previously been revealed and they are the United Colonies capital city, New Atlantis; the pleasure city of Neon; and the capital of the Freestar Collective, Akila. You will also be exploring areas such as our solar system and other parts of the Milky Way galaxy which are around 50 Light Years from us.

Starfield is coming to PC and Xbox One on November 11, 2022. You will be able to play it on day one with Game Pass.