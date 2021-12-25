IGN reported that the latest patch notes for Final Fantasy 14 included a technical improvement that will make many very sad. In Patch 6.01, many quality-of-life improvements were made, but the most noteworthy one is in changing the infamous low-poly grapes found in expansion Endwalker.

Initially found in the early days of the expansion’s release, the grapes, which look like crystals with a grape pattern printed on them, instantly became an internet sensation, with many memes spawning from the smooth fruits. They also spawned a debate about details in AAA games, with some gamers calling the grapes lazy, while many developers defended the grape crystals as saving precious resources that help make the rest of the game run smoothly.

Even the official Final Fantasy 14 Twitter account seemed to be in on the joke.

we will miss you, grapes 🍇 you were truly remarkable — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) December 21, 2021

The patch replaces the grape crystals with plump bunches of grapes, looking technically more like actual grapes yet removing a piece of the soul of the game. Pour one out for the low-poly grapes, everyone.

Ever since the latest expansion Endwalker released, Final Fantasy 14’s servers have been hammered with long queue times, prompting Square Enix to suspend sales and free trials temporarily. That’s the price you pay for being immensely popular, it seems. And the game still hasn’t come to Xbox, though there’s nothing stopping it from happening.

Final Fantasy 14 is now available for PS4, PS5, and PC. Endwalker is also now available, though getting into the game now is a dicey proposition at best.