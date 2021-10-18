Square Enix once again hints that Final Fantasy 14 could come to Xbox

For what seems like the hundredth time, it looks like we've nudged a little bit closer to seeing Final Fantasy 14 come to Xbox.

There's no time like the present to be into Final Fantasy 14: the game is going from strength to strength, and Square Enix has recently announced it's attracted over 24 million players as players migrate en masse from Activision Blizzard's World of Warcraft into the world of Eorzea.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida announced, as a result of the game's seemingly endless growth, "[Square Enix is] going to spare no expense with [its] investments to ensure that this game continues to be one which our players can enjoy."

Now, in an interview with Easy Allies (thanks, TheGamer), Yoshida has said – once again – that conversations are on-going with Microsoft about getting the game onto Xbox, no doubt to find an even larger auidience.

"I feel bad for saying the same thing every time, but we are still in discussions with Microsoft, and I feel like our discussions are going in a positive-like tone," Yoshida noted in the interview.

"I don't want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I'm hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players. I'm sure there's a lot of things that people want to ask about on this subject, and there's a lot of things I want to share, but I'm afraid I'm unable to divulge on those details, so when the time comes... I'm sure the time will come, so if you could kindly stand by, that'd be great."

Earlier this year, Yoshida told us that "there are no obstacles for developing the Xbox version," other than development resources. With all this recent investment, could that have changed?

Way back in 2019, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that the MMORPG will be coming to the console in the future, too. Could we finally be about to see his promise come true, some two years later? We certainly hope so.

You can check out our extensive Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker preview at the link, ahead of the expansion's launch on November 23 for PC, PS4, and PS5.