Microsoft is giving away four unique Xbox Series X consoles and controllers themed after South Park: Snow Day, which was released today.

You can win one of these consoles in a limited-time sweepstakes that runs from today through April 22.

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! | Release Trailer South Park: Snow Day launch trailer.

In collaboration with South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic, the four available consoles feature Grand Wizard Cartman, Kyle the High Elf, Princess Kenny, and Barbarian King Stan Marshwalker.

For a chance at winning one of the four consoles, you need to follow Xbox on X and retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet during the entry period. For official rules and eligibility details, visit here.

Announced in August 2023, in South Park: Snow Day, you play as the New Kid and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny to celebrate a snow day.

In the 3D four-player co-op, the kids are enjoying a day without school thanks to an epic snowstorm, but the day quickly turns into a quest to save the town. You can co-op with either real friends or using AI bots, and unleash coordinated attacks on enemies using melee and ranged weapons.

You can also make use of special abilities and powers, and to make your character your own, you can use iconic cosmetics (Chin Balls!) to look however you like.

South Park Digital Studios developed the title with Question Games, a studio made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock titles, Dishonored, and previous South Park games, and will be published by THQ Nordic.

You can pick the game up on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S for €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99.