South Park: Snow Day gets a March release date

It appears South Park: Snow Day has a release date for 2024.

Those looking forward to the game can pick it up on March 26.

Developed by South Park Digital Studios and Question Games, a studio made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock titles, Dishonored, and previous South Park games, the game finds you moving to South Park as the New Kid who joins Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny to celebrate a snow day.

In the 3D four-player co-op, the kids are enjoying a day without school thanks to an epic snowstorm, but the day quickly turns into a quest to save the town. You can co-op with either real friends or by using AI bots, and unleash coordinated attacks on enemies using melee and ranged weapons.

South Park: Snow Day will be available for PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Sers X/S for €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99.