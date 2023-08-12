THQ Nordic Showcase reveals South Park: Snow Day, Titan Quest 2, and more

THQ offered some new trailers and made new announcements during a special showcase held yesterday.

During the presentation, the firm revealed its new South Park game called Snow Day, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title, Titan Quest 2, and plenty of updates on more titles.

South Park: Snow Day

Developed by South Park Digital Studios, THQ Nordic, and Question Games, Snow Day is a four-player co-op title, in 3D that finds the four pals celebrating a snow day. Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school.

It's nice to finally get an idea of what to expect from the game, considering we've heard next to nothing about it since it's official tease one year ago. Before that, the game was informally announced by a job listing at Question Games, a studio made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock titles, Dishonored, and previous South Park games.

South Park: Snow Day is the third game developed based on the long-running animated series which is celebrating its 26th Anniversary this month. It is slated for a 2024 release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Titan Quest 2

The legendary action RPG is back to once again immerse you in the mythological realm of ancient Greece. In Titan Quest 2, you will face unimaginable challenges, earn exquisite loot, and combine different masteries to create unique and powerful character builds. Your ultimate goal is to stop Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution, as she weaves malevolence into the Threads of Fate.

Currently under development, Titan Quest 2 will be made available on PC when launch when the time comes.

Gothic Remake

This is the remake in development with Alkimia Interactive, the studio that released a playable prototype of the remake back in 2019. It is now in full development and without a release date. When released, it will be made available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Outcast - A New Beginning

The latest trailer for Outcast - A New Beginning takes you on a journey with the Ulukai, the name given to Cutter Slade by the Talans. He is the "chosen one" destined to reunite the people of Adelpha and liberate them from the invaders. In the game, you will learn how to forge alliances or gain powerful abilities, act as a true hero, make a difference wherever you go, and fight your way through fast-paced battles against invading robot forces.

Space for Sale

In development with Mirage Game Studios, Space for Sale is set on a mysterious planet home to strange wildlife and weird creatures. As an intergalactic property developer, your mission is to construct habitats for eccentric alien clients and sell them for a sweet profit.

The game is currently in development for PC, and you can now sign up for the closed beta test here.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

A new trailer was shown for the fifth entry in the puzzle platformer franchise, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy. In it, you can team up with up to three friends - or even delivery drivers if you fancy. Of course, you can play all alone and switch between the different heroes, each equipped with distinct skill sets. It is set to release on August 31 for consoles and PC, and you can save 20% if you pre-order through PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, EGS, or GOG.

Alone in the Dark

A look at the protagonists of the upcoming horror Alone in the Dark was shown in two different trailers. The characters are Emily Hartwood (Jodie Comer) and Edward Carnby (David Harbour). The reboot is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC and is without a release date. You can check out the free prologue for the game on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Serires X/S.

Last Train Home

Last Train Home tells the survival journey of the Czechoslovak legion in this survival strategy game inspired by real historical events. The Great War is over, but the fight continues. Command a legion of soldiers, desperately trying to make their way home amidst the chaos of civil war. Lead them through the unforgiving wilderness onboard an armored train, manage your crew and resources and try to survive. It is coming to PC in 2023.

Tempest Rising

A trailer for 3D Realm's upcoming real-time strategy game, Tempest Rising, offers a sneak peek into the intense and action-packed gameplay you can expect. The game is available as of today, and will remain accessible until August 28, exclusively on the Steam platform.

Wreckreation

Coming soon is Wreckreation, a game that hands you the keys to your own driving and building open world called MixWorld. Explore 400 square kilometers of sandbox fun as you create, race, and wreck alone or together with your friends.

Way of the Hunter - Tikamoon Plains DLC

A look at the latest DLC for Way of the Hunter was revealed. Out today, the DLC takes you to another area of Africa where you can slaughter even more exotic, and majestic animals with a new array of weaponry. The game is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

TMNT: The Last Ronin

In the future, and in a battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From the minds of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and based on the best-selling comic book event, TMNT: The Last Ronin is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.