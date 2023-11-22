South Park: Snow Day gameplay trailer showcases 3D visuals, the open-world, and snowy activities

A new gameplay trailer has been released for South Park: Snow Day.

Anounced in August, in the game, you play as the New Kid and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny to celebrate a snow day.

South Park: Snow Day gameplay trailer.

The trailer shows off the game's open-world environment, activities like building a snowman, participating in snowball fights, sledding, and of course, battling other charatcers.

In the 3D four-player co-op, the kids are enjoying a day without school thanks to an epic snowstorm, but the day quickly turns into a quest to save the town. You can co-op with either real friends or using AI bots, and unleash coordinated attacks on enemies using melee and ranged weapons.

You can also make use of special abilities and powers, and to make your character your own, you can use iconic cosmetics (Chin Balls!) to look however you like.

The game is in development with South Park Digital Studios and Question Games, a studio made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock titles, Dishonored, and previous South Park games, and will be published by THQ Nordic.

It will be made available for PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Sers X/S for €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99. A release date is not finalized, but the game is expected in 2024.