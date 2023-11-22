If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CHIN BALLS

South Park: Snow Day gameplay trailer showcases 3D visuals, the open-world, and snowy activities

It’s a snow day, dude!

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A new gameplay trailer has been released for South Park: Snow Day.

Anounced in August, in the game, you play as the New Kid and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny to celebrate a snow day.

South Park: Snow Day gameplay trailer.

The trailer shows off the game's open-world environment, activities like building a snowman, participating in snowball fights, sledding, and of course, battling other charatcers.

In the 3D four-player co-op, the kids are enjoying a day without school thanks to an epic snowstorm, but the day quickly turns into a quest to save the town. You can co-op with either real friends or using AI bots, and unleash coordinated attacks on enemies using melee and ranged weapons.

You can also make use of special abilities and powers, and to make your character your own, you can use iconic cosmetics (Chin Balls!) to look however you like.

The game is in development with South Park Digital Studios and Question Games, a studio made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock titles, Dishonored, and previous South Park games, and will be published by THQ Nordic.

It will be made available for PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Sers X/S for €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99. A release date is not finalized, but the game is expected in 2024.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

South Park: Snow Day!

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Blockbuster Nintendo Switch PC PS5 Question Games RPG: Action RPG: Turn-based South Park South Park Digital Studios south-park-game
See 3 more southpark THQ Nordic Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments