Sony's first-party games won't be released on PC for "at least a year" after PlayStation launch

Sony plans to continue supporting PC with its first-party games, but it could take "at least a year" for the games to release for the platform.

That's according to PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst who added that the firm's live-service games may be released earlier than one year post launch.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games - PS5 & PS4 - October 2022

Various first-party titles have already been released on PC, and these include Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. In the PC pipeline is Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Uncharted: The Legacy Collection.

Speaking in an interview Julien Chieze (via VGC), Hulst said it was "great" for Sony's studios to have their games released to PC as it has attracted more players. But, while Sony is pleased with how well its games are doing on the platform, it doesn't plan to release its games day and date on PC à la Xbox.

"I think going forward we'll see at least a year between releases and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live-service games," said Hulst, noting that "live service games are a little bit different," because they need a "strong community" and strong engagement from the moment the game goes live.

"So we might in the case of our live service offerings go day and date with PC and the PlayStation platform,": he said.

Live service games are something Sony is bullish on, as earlier this year it said it plans to release 10 live service games by 2026. According to the company, the Bungie acquisition was partially made in order to capitalize on the studio's expertise and technologies in the live service space.