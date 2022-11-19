If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LOTS OF SHARES

Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka arrested in Japan on suspicion of insider trading

Two Square Enix employees were also arrested for the same offence.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Yuji Naka, the co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office for insider trading.

According to Fuji News Network, the problem arose after Naka purchased 10,000 shares of stock in developer Aiming while employed at Square Enix in 2020.

Balan Wonderworld - A Hero Or Two

Both companies were co-developers of the Dragon Quest Tact mobile game. The special investigation unit claims Naka knew of "important information about the new game," which led Naka to purchase ¥2.8 million worth of stock.

Two other Square Enix employees were also arrested on suspicion of insider trading after the two purchased 162,000 shares of Aiming for around ¥47.2 million.

It is suggested that the three were looking for Aiming's stock price to rise after the announcement of Dragon Quest Tact.

Naka joined Square Enix in 2018 and was the director of Balan Wonderworld, which went over like a lead balloon. After leaving the company last year, Naka sued Square for removing him as the game's director six months before its release. Naka also claimed Balan Wonderworld was released to the world "in an unfinished state," stating they were "disappointed that a product I worked on from the start turned out this way."

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch