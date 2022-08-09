Sonic 3 movie is set to launch December 2024

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be coming to cinemas December 24, 2024. This news comes via a Twitter post from Sonic voice actor Ben Shwartz, who took to the social media platform to announce the news with a quick gif and ample excitement.

This comes following a very successful box office return from Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which crossed over the $400 million mark before its run was done (check out this Nintendo Life article for more info). It seems that as though Sonic’s journey through the world of family-friendly cinema is more of a marathon than a sprint.

Speaking of Sonic, why not watch the Sonic Frontiers trailer from earlier this year?

For those who didn’t watch the previous film, it was pretty good actually, seemingly breaking the curse of awful video game film movie adaptations that seemed an unavoidable barrier for other properties over the past few decades. Editor Alex Donaldson summed it up in their review of the film, writing: “It is ultimately a video game movie that has a heart, and with that heart comes a quality that bucks the trend and actually results in a video game movie you might want to watch a second time.”

As for what we can expect from this new film, a major plot point in the prior film’s after-credits scene gave us a taste of what’s to come for Sonic and the gang. Will they overcome this new threat? Or will it overshadow Team Sonic? We’ll have to wait some time until we know for sure, but it’s good to know these light-hearted flicks are getting some more love in the near future.

If you’ve watched the Sonic movies, what do you think of them? Alternatively, if you’ve not seen them yet, are you planning to? Let us know below!