Skull and Bones: PC specs, features, and anti-cheat software detailed

Ubisoft has provided information on the PC specs, anti-cheat software, and server status for its upcoming pirate game, Skull and Bones.

The game will feature 4K HDR, uncapped fps to help reduce input lag during naval battles, image upscaling through ray tracing, DLSS and FSR, and advanced input settings.

While you can play the game alone, you may want to sail the high seas with others. To that end, Ubisoft has implemented a matchmaking system that places you into servers based on your Infamy level and PvP preference. You can also report or block others for disruptive behavior.

PC specs can be found below.

Physical game servers with modular redundancy and cloud servers will be used in conjunction to support one another through spikes of high activity to limit wait times. There will be Ubisoft dedicated server sites in North and South America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Oceania.

With the anti-cheat solutions, Ubisoft will use BattlEye, which will permanently ban players on the first offense if any cheats have been deployed and detected.

Skull and Bones releases November 8 on PC through the Ubisoft and Epic Game Stores and on Amazon Luna, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S.