The Sims 4 announces first expansion pack in nearly a year, High School Years

More content for The Sims 4 is always welcomed by fans, and the latest expansion pack, High School Years, is no exception. High School Years will be taking us and our sims back to school as of July 28, and teenage sims will finally be in receipt of a real education!

Here's the official reveal trailer for The Sims 4 latest expansion pack, High School Years.

The High School Years expansion pack follows the Werewolves Game Pack released in June, but is the first expansion pack to be added to The Sims 4 in nearly a year. The last expansion players could purchase is Cottage Living, which released back in July 2021.

Needless to say, there's plenty to be excited about with this expansion, with players now being able to send their teenage sims off to Copperdale High to live out the real high school experience.

Prank peers in High School Years!

Copperdale is an entirely new world included in the pack which features a high school (duh), a library, the home (mansion) of the principal, and your typical student hangout, a thrift store that sells boba tea. There's also a theme park with plenty of attractions for your sims to take a ride on, too!

The main attraction in Copperdale, however, has to be the high school itself. This is where your teenage sims will be spending most of their time, after all. Not only can they attend class and sit exams, but they can be class clowns with various school-themed pranks too. Teen sims will also be able to join extra-curricular activities, and if they're feeling particularly mischievous, they can sneak from their rooms after dark to go hang out with other teen sims.

The pack itself feels quite similar to previous expansion pack, Discover University, which lets you send young adults off for higher education. High School Years appears to promise the same fun, but with even more added features that are true to the teen experience of high school.

In High School Years, sims can fall in love and attend graduation dances.

In the announcement post from Maxis, the developer also detailed that a free update would come to the game alongside the High School Years expansion pack. This update will, at long last, introduce body hair to the game. We very recently saw pronouns added to The Sims 4, so it's nice to see Maxis working out more ways to make the game as inclusive as possible.

This update will allow you to select body hair, practice grooming, and the body hair will grow over time, too.

The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack and free body hair update will be released on July 28, with the pack costing £35 GBP / €40 EUR / $40 USD.