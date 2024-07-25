As you progress with Once Human and unlock more formulas and facilities via your Memetics menu, you will eventually find farming for much-needed materials like logs and ore can be done passively with the use of Logging Operation Platforms or Mining Operation Platforms.

This frees up your time to farm more important, hard-to-get items such as Special Plastic and Starchrom, but getting a Mining Platform set-up isn’t as straight-forward as you may first think. To help you with getting your farming operations underway, here’s how to use a Mining Platform in Once Human.

How to use a Mining Platform in Once Human

First things first, to use a Mining Platform in Once Human, you need to unlock and build it. You will find the Mining Operation Platform under Tier 5 of the Infrastructure tab in your Memetics menu.

Once you have it unlocked, you can build and place it at your base provided you have the following materials:

25 Tungsten Ingot

30 Electronic Parts

15 Metal Scraps

15 Adhesive

20 Rubber

4 Storage Battery

The Mining Operations Platform Memetic is in Tier 5 of the Infrastructure tab. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

The Mining Platform, once placed, then needs connecting to a power source; this can be a Solar Generator, Hydraulic Generator, Deviation Energy Generator or whatever power source works for you and your base.

While in build mode, press ‘X’ by your power source to then connect a wire to a nearby Circuit Module. You then want to press ‘X’ by your Mining Platform to connect a wire from the facility to the same Circuit Module. All being well and provided that your generator of choice is working, the Mining Platform should then have power.

But this isn’t all that you need to do to get the Mining Platform working as intended. Once it has power, interact with it to decide what you want it to mine. The platform can be used to farm Salt, Tin Ore, Aluminum Ore, and Tungsten Ore.

Make sure to set a Digby Boy to work on your Mining Platform. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

It then also needs to be monitored by someone or else it will reset. If you have a Digby Boy Deviant, they should automatically be assigned to the platform, where the machine seemingly uses them as a mining tool and it all looks very weird.

If, for whatever reason, your Digby Boy is off galavanting elsewhere, you can press ‘G’ while near him to pick him up. Throw him at the Mining Platform and he will get to work mining whatever resource you have requested over the next 60 minutes.

For more on Once Human, take a look at our Once Human codes, how to farm Acid, and how to farm Crude Oil.