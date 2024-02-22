The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack will allow your Sim to unleash their inner jeweler and mystic

EA and Maxis have announced the newest Stuff Pack for The Sims 4, which will find you creating jewelry and charging crystals in the moonlight to add varied properties.

Releasing February 29, Crystal Creations features the Gemology Skill. Once learned, the skill will allow you to collect different crystals and metals to create jewelry and other creations that can affect Sims’ moods, relationships, careers, and more.

The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack: Official Reveal Trailer The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack reveal trailer

You can collect crystals and cut them beautifully to display or charge these crystals in the moonlight to uncover unique properties. From designing engagement rings or custom jewelry to producing unique collectibles, there are 1,000 ways to create bejeweled items to sell for Simoleons.

Once you develop the Gemology Skill, your Sim can start crafting at the Gemology Table. As your Sim's skill improves, so will the quality of their creations. Metals available to use are silver, gold, rose gold, and the 22 metals found in The Sims 4, such as Baconite, Death Metal, and Romantium. Ten different cuts are available for gemstones, including heart-shaped, plumbob, or gnome-shaped.

Your Sim can boost the Gemology Skill when they read the Gemology Skill book and by continuing to craft Crystal Creations at the Gemology Table. A Sim can then sell, collect, and gift their creations to other Sims. Crystal Creations also utilizes the Base Game Lunar Cycle, meaning you can search out crystals on your Sim’s computer or pluck them off a Crystal Tree. Once cut into a gemstone, the jewelry and gemstones can be charged in the moonlight, with the crystal chosen determining the effect. After charging, Sims will experience the effects of the crystal to positively or negatively impact relationships, emotions, and in-game progress. As in real life, some crystals need recharging at some point as the effects can wane over time.

With the new Stuff Pack, three new crystals, Amber, Jade, and Moonstone, are being introduced to the currently available 27 crystals across all packs. You can locate Common, Uncommon, and Rare crystals in dig spots and rocks on any world or lot. You can also purchase Uncommon crystals from the computer or at the Gemology Table. Rare crystals can only be found in different worlds or grown on a Crystal Tree.

For added fun, you can slip into colorful crystal slippers, bejeweled leather boots, and artisan clothing, including button-down vests, shirts, and floral tops with puffed sleeves to make your crystal hunting adventure even more stylish. You will also find an abode decked out with velvet sofas, mirrors embedded with crystals, and more.

In Create-A-Sim, you will find a set of jewelry featuring a necklace, ring, and earrings created by Simmer community creator Arethabee.

You can learn more about The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack during the gameplay developer walkthrough on Wednesday, February 28. It starts at 11am PT/2pm ET/7pm UK on The Sims 4 official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack requires The Sims 4 base game and will be free to download for PC via the EA app, Mac via Origin, Epic Games Store, and Steam. And also PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.