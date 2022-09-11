Simon Belmont and Alucard join the skirmish in Brawlhalla this October

Castlevania's Simon Belmont and Alucard are coming to platform fighter Brawlhalla this October, "just in time for Halloween."

The latest guest characters to join the Smash Bros-esque Brawlhalla are vampire hunter and vampire Simon Belmont and Alucard respectively, and are set to arrive October 19 as part of the new Brawhalla-vania event. The guest characters were revealed as part of the Ubisoft Forward digital conference, and is obviously in collaboration with Konami.

The two were revealed as part of a very nicely done 2D animated trailer, interspersed with some gameplay of the two. Both of their designs are pretty faithful looking to their original looks, though with a bobble-head-like quality to them. Simon uses his classic axe, flail, and more to fend off enemies, with a moveset that does look unique compared to his Smash Bros. Ultimate counterpart.

Alucard looks to be quite a speedy character, and obviously has a range of powers at his disposal being a member of the undead and all.

They're the latest in a surprisingly long line of guest characters, which includes all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rya, Chun Li, and more from Street Fighter, Po from Kung Fu Panda, Tomb Raider's Lara Croft, Shovel Knight, and literally John Cena, whether you can see him or not.

Of course, Ubisoft announced plenty more at its digital conference last night (September 10). Assassin's Creed Mirage was officially unveiled, a back-to-basics game that will take the series back to its roots. We hope you wanted more Assassin's Creed news on top of that, because it also unveiled three other titles, like the Japan-set Codename Red, the slightly mysterious Codename Hexe, as well as a mobile title called Codename Jade that will be a fully-fledged game set in China.

Oh, and there was a first look at The Division Heartland too, as well as a new Skull and Bones trailer, so it wasn't all Assassin oriented.