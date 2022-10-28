Signalis: How to solve the lockpick puzzle and open the A6 staff door

Signalis is a distinct survival horror title that’s just come to Xbox Game Pass. As you pace each hall of this barren facility as Ester, it’s hard to ignore how much this game feels like Resident Evil and Silent Hill’s best bits were brewed in a pot with unique pixel art, and infused with science-fiction.

Check out Signalis' launch trailer right here.

That said, much like the games it clearly is inspired by, there are various keys to find, puzzles to solve, and doors to unlock. And of course, being lost at any given point can set you back more time than you probably would like. One of such points is when trying to open up the A6 staff door.

In this guide, we’ve explained how to solve the lockpick puzzle and open the A6 staff door in Signalis.

Where to find the Service Hatch Key in Signalis

Fortunately for you, acquiring this key is simple. Head to the Elevator Lobby, and interact with the panel beside the left elevator shaft.

You won’t be able to actually use the elevator without a Protektor Identification Key, but you can look to the table just below where your ID would be presented, and you’ll find the Service Hatch Key here.

How to solve the lockpick puzzle and open the A6 staff door in Signalis

With the Service Hatch Key in your possession, make your way back to Block A6. The A6 staff door is the north-most door in this block, and the panel on the door will be opened using your new key.

The door won’t yet be opened, though, and you’ll need to solve a lockpicking puzzle of sorts before it is.

Essentially, you’ll need to toggle the arrows so that when you hit ‘F’ beside the puzzle, all the rods on the screen in front of you are aligned. You can use the yellow and blue bars above the screen as indicators to help, but this is mainly a lot of trial and error.

Here's a short clip of my own trial and error efforts at opening the A6 staff door. This should hopefully help you with knowing how to align the rods!

The puzzle here is also randomly generated, so I can’t give you the exact solution. Although, above is a short clip of me eventually solving it, to help you get the gist of how the puzzle works.

Once that’s complete, you’ll gain access to the North Corridor. Good luck!