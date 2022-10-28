If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Signalis: How to solve the lockpick puzzle and open the A6 staff door

More keys, and more doors.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
The lockpick puzzle on the A6 staff door in Signalis

Signalis is a distinct survival horror title that’s just come to Xbox Game Pass. As you pace each hall of this barren facility as Ester, it’s hard to ignore how much this game feels like Resident Evil and Silent Hill’s best bits were brewed in a pot with unique pixel art, and infused with science-fiction.

Check out Signalis' launch trailer right here.

That said, much like the games it clearly is inspired by, there are various keys to find, puzzles to solve, and doors to unlock. And of course, being lost at any given point can set you back more time than you probably would like. One of such points is when trying to open up the A6 staff door.

In this guide, we’ve explained how to solve the lockpick puzzle and open the A6 staff door in Signalis.

Where to find the Service Hatch Key in Signalis

Fortunately for you, acquiring this key is simple. Head to the Elevator Lobby, and interact with the panel beside the left elevator shaft.

You won’t be able to actually use the elevator without a Protektor Identification Key, but you can look to the table just below where your ID would be presented, and you’ll find the Service Hatch Key here.

How to solve the lockpick puzzle and open the A6 staff door in Signalis

With the Service Hatch Key in your possession, make your way back to Block A6. The A6 staff door is the north-most door in this block, and the panel on the door will be opened using your new key.

The door won’t yet be opened, though, and you’ll need to solve a lockpicking puzzle of sorts before it is.

Essentially, you’ll need to toggle the arrows so that when you hit ‘F’ beside the puzzle, all the rods on the screen in front of you are aligned. You can use the yellow and blue bars above the screen as indicators to help, but this is mainly a lot of trial and error.

Here's a short clip of my own trial and error efforts at opening the A6 staff door. This should hopefully help you with knowing how to align the rods!

The puzzle here is also randomly generated, so I can’t give you the exact solution. Although, above is a short clip of me eventually solving it, to help you get the gist of how the puzzle works.

Once that’s complete, you’ll gain access to the North Corridor. Good luck!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More On Signalis

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch