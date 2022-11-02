Signalis: How to solve the Astrolabe puzzles, and access the mineshafts

Signalis is a survival horror experience through and through, with puzzles to solve, ammo to preserve, and enemies that you’d much rather avoid. Pair this with a distinct art style and illusive story about Ester, a Replika agent on the hunt for answers, and you’ve got yourself perhaps one of the best indie horror games this year.

Take a look at Signalis' trailer here.

Seriously, I can’t get enough. That said, however, navigating the facility that you find yourself in and figuring out where to go next isn’t always straight-forward, as is usually the case with these games. A small collection of puzzles that saw me stumped involved Signalis’ Astrolabe, and I doubt I’m alone with that.

So, in this guide, we’re going to walk you from the moment you retrieved the Hummingbird Key, up until you get your hands on the Administrator’s Key. This means we’re also going to tell you how to solve the various Astrolabe puzzles in Signalis.

How to solve the Astrolabe puzzle in Signalis

At this point in Signalis, we’re assuming that you’ve already unlocked the Island Painting and retrieved the Hummingbird Key from Falke’s box in their room.

If you haven’t, make your way through the contents of our guide on how to unlock the Island Painting until you have the Hummingbird Key. Then, return back here!

Signalis Eagle Key

The Hummingbird Key can now be used to enter the KLBR Study, which is accessible from the East Hallway on the eighth floor of the facility.

In this room, you’ll be able to grab the Eagle Key. Then, you can advance into the KLBR Bedroom, but prepare for trouble.

Signalis Postbox Key

When you enter the KLBR Bedroom, a dozen Replika’s will be looking to attack you and prevent you from going further into the room. You’ll also be getting hacked in the process, with a radio frequency regularly flashing up on screen.

Tune into the shown frequency, and the sound played will hurt the Replika agents. You’ll have to repeat this with a different radio frequency three to four times before all the agents are dead, and you can continue.

With them down, you can go further into the room and collect the Postbox Key.

Signalis Library Key

With the Postbox Key in our possession, we can now finally open the red postbox that sits on the sixth floor, by the Elevators.

Inside the postbox, you’ll find the Library Key. Now, we can finally enter the Library on the eighth floor, which is right beside the Paternoster Lift.

Signalis Library Puzzle

Inside of the Library, you’ll find a puzzle. This puzzle requires you to use the control panel to move an item, and you will be aiming to put this item in the red slot shown below.

Like many of Signalis’ puzzles, this one can be solved easily with a little trial and error. Once the puzzle is complete, you’ll acquire the Astrolabe. Personally, I had to move the original item around into the lower left corner, two to three more moves after this and toward the red slot, and it was solved.

Signalis Astrolabe Star Map Puzzle

The next puzzle, and the one I’ve called obtuse, is actually situated in the room north of the ADLR Bedroom on the eighth floor of the facility.

You'll need the Eagle Key to access the ADLR Study.

First, however, it’s worth heading south of the Library and into the room with the Star Map. Take a careful look at the map, and if you can, attempt to screenshot it while Heimat is at the northmost point. This will come in handy for the puzzle!

Here's the Star Map, which you'll need while solving the Astrolabe puzzle.

Now, go to the sixth floor and make your way to the ADLR Bedroom, making sure that you have the Eagle Key and Astrolabe in your possession. You’ll be able to enter the ADLR Study via the bedroom using the Eagle Key, and will find an item that the Astrolabe fits into.

On this small box, pictured below, you’ll see various symbols, The star at the very top is intended to represent Heimat, which means that the other symbols must all be representative of other planets seen on the Star Map. Click each row of this contraption to make each symbol move, putting them in the same spot as their respective planets, then press the white circle in the middle. Failing that, the answer is in the below image.

The box will then open, revealing the Administrator’s Key, and a diary.

You’ll then be able to use this key to finally access the mineshafts, and delve deeper into the strange goings-on at this facility.