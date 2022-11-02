If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Signalis: How to solve the Astrolabe puzzles, and access the mineshafts

Prepare for one of Signalis’ more obtuse puzzles
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
The Star Map in Signalis

Signalis is a survival horror experience through and through, with puzzles to solve, ammo to preserve, and enemies that you’d much rather avoid. Pair this with a distinct art style and illusive story about Ester, a Replika agent on the hunt for answers, and you’ve got yourself perhaps one of the best indie horror games this year.

Take a look at Signalis' trailer here.

Seriously, I can’t get enough. That said, however, navigating the facility that you find yourself in and figuring out where to go next isn’t always straight-forward, as is usually the case with these games. A small collection of puzzles that saw me stumped involved Signalis’ Astrolabe, and I doubt I’m alone with that.

So, in this guide, we’re going to walk you from the moment you retrieved the Hummingbird Key, up until you get your hands on the Administrator’s Key. This means we’re also going to tell you how to solve the various Astrolabe puzzles in Signalis.

How to solve the Astrolabe puzzle in Signalis

At this point in Signalis, we’re assuming that you’ve already unlocked the Island Painting and retrieved the Hummingbird Key from Falke’s box in their room.

If you haven’t, make your way through the contents of our guide on how to unlock the Island Painting until you have the Hummingbird Key. Then, return back here!

Signalis Eagle Key

The Hummingbird Key can now be used to enter the KLBR Study, which is accessible from the East Hallway on the eighth floor of the facility.

A map detailing the location of the KLBR Study and Bedroom in Signalis

In this room, you’ll be able to grab the Eagle Key. Then, you can advance into the KLBR Bedroom, but prepare for trouble.

Signalis Postbox Key

When you enter the KLBR Bedroom, a dozen Replika’s will be looking to attack you and prevent you from going further into the room. You’ll also be getting hacked in the process, with a radio frequency regularly flashing up on screen.

Tune into the shown frequency, and the sound played will hurt the Replika agents. You’ll have to repeat this with a different radio frequency three to four times before all the agents are dead, and you can continue.

With them down, you can go further into the room and collect the Postbox Key.

Signalis Library Key

With the Postbox Key in our possession, we can now finally open the red postbox that sits on the sixth floor, by the Elevators.

The player faces the postbox on the sixth floor in Signalis

Inside the postbox, you’ll find the Library Key. Now, we can finally enter the Library on the eighth floor, which is right beside the Paternoster Lift.

The map shows the location of the Library in Signalis

Signalis Library Puzzle

Inside of the Library, you’ll find a puzzle. This puzzle requires you to use the control panel to move an item, and you will be aiming to put this item in the red slot shown below.

The Library Puzzle in Signalis is shown

Like many of Signalis’ puzzles, this one can be solved easily with a little trial and error. Once the puzzle is complete, you’ll acquire the Astrolabe. Personally, I had to move the original item around into the lower left corner, two to three more moves after this and toward the red slot, and it was solved.

Signalis Astrolabe Star Map Puzzle

The next puzzle, and the one I’ve called obtuse, is actually situated in the room north of the ADLR Bedroom on the eighth floor of the facility.

A map showing the location of the ADLR Bedroom and Study in Signalis
You'll need the Eagle Key to access the ADLR Study.

First, however, it’s worth heading south of the Library and into the room with the Star Map. Take a careful look at the map, and if you can, attempt to screenshot it while Heimat is at the northmost point. This will come in handy for the puzzle!

The Star Map in Signalis
Here's the Star Map, which you'll need while solving the Astrolabe puzzle.

Now, go to the sixth floor and make your way to the ADLR Bedroom, making sure that you have the Eagle Key and Astrolabe in your possession. You’ll be able to enter the ADLR Study via the bedroom using the Eagle Key, and will find an item that the Astrolabe fits into.

On this small box, pictured below, you’ll see various symbols, The star at the very top is intended to represent Heimat, which means that the other symbols must all be representative of other planets seen on the Star Map. Click each row of this contraption to make each symbol move, putting them in the same spot as their respective planets, then press the white circle in the middle. Failing that, the answer is in the below image.

The solution to Signalis' Astrolabe puzzle

The box will then open, revealing the Administrator’s Key, and a diary.

You’ll then be able to use this key to finally access the mineshafts, and delve deeper into the strange goings-on at this facility.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More On Signalis

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch